WESTWOOD—On Sunday, January 28, the UCLA Police Department announced on their Facebook page a parking permit scam that is targeting UCLA students.

Authorities are warning students about the scam that involves a perpetrator impersonating a student that attempts to sell a parking permit in exchange for a digital payment.

UCLA parking permits can only be purchased from UCLA Transportation and are non-transferrable. Anyone who encounters someone trying to sell them a UCLA parking permit are asked to report them by calling (310) 825-1491.