PACIFIC PALISADES—Two people were robbed while attending a holiday party on Friday, December 3. The incident transpired in Pacific Palisades and the suspects were captured on video by the homeowners’ surveillance cameras. The suspects were captured walking on the side of the home before they were later seen entering the front gate.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous told CBS Los Angeles the suspects once inside the home demanded the wallet, iPhone and jewelry that one of the party guests had in their possession. The holiday party was taking place in the backyard at the time of the robbery. The victims were not physically harmed during the incident, but the suspects are still at large.

The Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore reported more than 200 robberies throughout the region in the past week, with an upsurge in crime. Patrols are being increased as a result of the rise in crimes. The Police Department recently released footage hoping to capture the suspects involved in a flash mob theft that transpired at the Nordstrom store on November 24 at the Topanga Westfield Mall. Recent flash mob thefts have transpired in Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Chicago as of late.