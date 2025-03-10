Onyx, CA – On Sunday, March 9, 2025, a hit-and-run incident on Scodie Lane in Onyx left a passenger injured after the driver fled the scene, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that emergency services were dispatched shortly after 11:47 AM to the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly abandoned the scene, leaving behind a passenger who may have sustained injuries.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a witness observed the driver fleeing, and Animal Control responded to the incident, as a dog was also inside the vehicle at the time. The authorities have since issued an arrest warrant for the driver.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more details regarding the circumstances of the hit-and-run.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

California Personal Injury Lawyer

If you or someone you love was harmed in an accident like the one described here, contact a California Personal Injury Lawyer for any questions or to receive a no-cost, no-obligation case assessment.