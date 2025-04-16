Boulder Creek, CA—On the night of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, a rollover crash left one person with major injuries and led to the arrest of a driver for felony DUI, according to KSBW.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 236 when a 1990 Mazda Miata overturned on its roof.

Both the driver and passenger sustained injuries, with the passenger suffering major injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The accident resulted in significant damage to the vehicle, and emergency responders worked quickly to transport the injured passenger to the hospital. The condition of the driver has not been disclosed, but he was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and authorities have not released further details about the events leading up to the crash.

California DUI Law

Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code (CVC) states that it is illegal for any driver to “Operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and, as a result, cause bodily injury to someone else.”

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

Passenger Liability

Driver liability insurance covers both those outside the vehicle and passengers inside. While it can be emotionally difficult to file a Personal Injury claim against someone close to the victim, the financial challenges after an accident can be overwhelming.

