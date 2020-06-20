UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, June 17, the flight company American Airlines removed a passenger from a flight departing from New York City to Dallas, as he refused to wear a face mask. Brandon Straka has disclosed the details of this incident through Twitter.

The representative of American Airlines, Ross Feinstein, has told USA TODAY on Wednesday that the passenger Straka from New York was asked to leave the plane of American Airlines. He was forced to abandon his seat at flight 1263 scheduled to depart from New York’s LaGuardia to Fort Worth, because he insisted on not wearing a face mask. He was banned from boarding on anymore flights with American Airlines for not abiding with the health guidelines to evade COVID-19. After the flight crew told him to exit the plane, the flight departed the gate four minutes late at 12:34 p.m. by Eastern Time.

The founder of the WalkAway campaign, Straka, has later tweeted about this incident several times explaining that he was in fact removed from the flight for refusing to wear a face mask. He also informed in another tweet that he was told by the flight manager only after departing the flight that they had no right to ask him to deplane under law. Straka revealed that he had been receiving many death threats for not wearing a face mask via his Instagram account, since the incident went viral on the Internet.