HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a twist that I didn’t see coming from a million miles away on “General Hospital.” I mean I was always curious as to who Sasha’s parents were. She came to Port Charles faking that she was Nina’s daughter, but it totally makes since now why Sasha has endured so many issues in her life. When you have a mother by the name of Holly Sutton it explains everything. Yeah, when that reveal came that Holly was Sasha’s mother, it almost made me fall out of my seat.

Then I had to take a moment and pause: Holly and Sasha have been in Port Charles together several times and they have NEVER run into each other into now? Yeah, something feels totally off about that and not in the best way. Port Charles is not a massive city, and there is no way this mother and daughter have not crossed paths. It’s just not possible.

Holly being Sasha’s mom was a big reveal, but when Holly dropped the bomb on who her father was, I was like, oh, no, there is no way that the writers would go that route would they? It was revealed that Robert is Sasha’s father! Yeah, that makes Cody and Sasha first cousins. Thank God these two have only kissed and NOT taken their relationship to the next level because not only would that be disgusting, it would be difficult for those two to look at one another again after realizing they are blood relatives.

Holly is always scheming, but this is perhaps the worst thing this woman has done, as echoed by Anna Devance, Robert Scorpio and Diane. I’ve never seen Sasha so enraged and she immediately went to Robert to spill what she discovered and had a DNA test conducted to prove her mother was lying, but she wasn’t.

Yes, that means Maxie and Sasha are cousins, Robin Scorpio-Drake has a sister. Sasha has actual blood relatives in Port Charles that she didn’t even know about. The sucky part about this twist is that it absolutely kills the romance between Sasha and Cody which is an absolute bummer. So unless there is another twist, the viewers have no idea about, I don’t see how the writers deliver another bomb to the viewers as November Sweeps kickoff on Friday, November 1.

While it will be interesting to see how this plays out, we have to talk about perhaps the saddest news possible involving the death of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Yeah, that moment where Sam was ushered into the Operating Room and her closest family and friends by her side, felt like her final sendoff and as a fan of “GH” it just annoyed the hell out of me. This woman is a staple face for the soap opera and she goes out giving part of her liver to Lulu Spencer, who has been MIA for years. I swear this return of this character better be epic as hell because this totally sucks as a viewer. What sucks even more is Dante proposed marriage to Sam and she happily accepted.

Scout and Danny are losing their mother, Alexis is losing a daughter, Kristina and Molly are losing a sister, Jason is losing the one true love of his life, Drew is losing the mother of his child and Lucas is losing his sister. The ripple effects of Sam’s death is going to be huge on “General Hospital” and I’m seriously hoping the writers do justice to the fans by giving us something to salivate over.

With that said, Holly is trying to barter with Sonny Corinthos of all people to rid herself of those diamonds she stole from Jenz Sidwell. Guess what, Sidwell is headed to Port Charles and some major mayhem is about to erupt and lives are about to be put at risk because of Holly’s latest quest for gold. I think her daughter, Sasha is about to be in serious danger people.

I couldn’t believe that Curtis threatened Steven Webber, who returned to town briefly to usher Heather Webber off the canvas after she was feed. Yeah, Rick Lansing got her bounced, but he’s become enemy numero uno in PC because of the move which has angered, not only Curtis, Portia and TJ, but Molly as well.

However, “GH” there is more worth chatting about because Cody got drunk, spiraled and spilled some serious tea. He revealed to the public at a bar that Nina and Drew are sleeping together and that Drew kissed Willow. Yeah, Cody, you might be finding yourself out of a job soon and I’m not sure Sasha will forgive you for spilling that information she told you in secret.

Cody and Drew traded punches, Ned and Tracy brainstormed how to best stick to Drew, while Nina warned her daughter the secret was out. In a turn of events, Drew and Willow spilled the truth to Michael who was devastated. Here’s the problem, Tracy and Drew may think they’ve done something wicked, but a massive storm is about to strike them with news about Sam’s demise. Wonder how Tracy and Ned will respond to news that Drew will have to raise Scout without her mother?