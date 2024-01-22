HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, January 19, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that they are aware of a video circulating depicting an altercation between two people near a Church of Scientology building.

The LAPD reported that both parties were transported to Hollywood Station for further investigation. After interviewing the parties involved, detectives reviewed a large amount of video evidence. One individual was arrested for battery, and they have no known association with the Church of Scientology.

The person arrested was Patrick Perry, 52, Booking No 6745362; 243(a) PC Battery with $20,000 bail. He was arrested at 4 p.m. at Hollywood and Highland. Perry was released on his Own Recognizance (OR).

The other party was interviewed and released by the LAPD. Authorities are aware of an increasing number of activists in and around the Church of Scientology in the Hollywood area. “The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to protecting those exercising religious freedom as well as those exercising their First Amendment rights,” said the Police Department in a statement.

Amidst the controversy and ongoing investigations into the interactions between these two groups, updates will be provided as more information on such matters becomes available.