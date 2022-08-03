NAPA COUNTY—On August 3, Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was arraigned on DUI charges stemming from a May 28 incident. His attorney Amanda Bevins entered the plea of not guilty on both counts on behalf Pelosi. He will remain free on his own recognizance until he is due back in court on August 23.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on June 23 after Paul’s Porsche collided with the driver in a 2014 Jeep.

Paul was involved in a collision on State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 pm. A blood sample was taken from the defendant at 12:32 a.m. noting a blood alcohol level of .082 percent.



A copy from the Napa County Superior Court reads, “In Violation of section 23153(a) of the Vehicle Code, a misdemeanor was committed by Paul Pelosi, who did unlawfully while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence drive a vehicle an in so driving concurrently did an act forbidden by law and neglected a duty imposed by law which proximately caused bodily injury to John Doe.”



The California Highway Patrol cited Pelosi for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury and Driving With .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury. Officers noted he was not steady on his feet, smelled of alcohol, and slurred his speech. He showed officers his 11-99 CHP Charity donor card.



Both drivers declined medical treatment at the scene, but the driver of the Jeep later experienced pain on his right side including his arm, shoulder, and neck.



According to Napa County records, “The survivor in this matter has exercised his rights under the California Constitution Article 1, section 28(b) as amended by “Marsy’s Law” to be treated with fairness and respect for his privacy and dignity, and to be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse throughout the criminal process. We ask that all members of the media honor the exercise of his right.”



Both charges are misdemeanor crimes punishable by 5 years’ probation and 5 days in jail.