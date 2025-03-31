SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, March 27, the city of Santa Monica announced in a news release that The Pavilions Motel, which had been maintained as a public nuisance by its owners, will close after an administrative hearing examiner ruling upheld the city’s revocation of its business license last week.

A hearing examiner for Santa Monica issued a written decision on March 24, 2025, upholding the city’s June 2024 revocation of the motel’s business license after owners Saeed Farzam and Goharshad Farzam filed an appeal.

The city revoked the business license due to owners Saeed Farzam and Goharshad Farzam maintaining the motel as a public nuisance, including as a site for drugs, disruptive activities and dangerous conditions.

After an administrative hearing held over six days, the Hearing Examiner issued a decision on November 18, 2024, upholding the city’s business license revocation and giving owners the opportunity to regain their business license if they complied with certain conditions during a 90-day period.

The owners were mandated to hire qualified overnight staff, abate all code violations and provide the Santa Monica Police Department with access to motel security cameras.

After the conclusion of the 90-day period, the hearing examiner held a hearing to evaluate compliance with those conditions and issued a decision finding that the owners did not comply with all conditions and could therefore not reinstate their business license.

In accordance with city policy, the owners cannot obtain a new business license with the city for one year and the motel must remain closed while the license is revoked.

The city’s civil lawsuit, which also seeks closure for a year, monetary penalties and other relief to abate the nuisances, is ongoing.