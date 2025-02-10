MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans has closed a 8.5-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu due to the risk of mud and debris flows.

Malibu residents and essential contractors who previously received PCH access passes will NOT be able to get through the Pacific Coast Highway closure.

The National Weather Service has predicted moderate risk of heavy rain for February 12 through February 14.