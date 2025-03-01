PACIFIC PALISADES—On February 28, Pacific Palisades High School Administrators acknowledged that they are currently in negotiations with property owners to be able to hold school in the old Sears building located at the corner of 4th Street and Colorado Boulevard.



Pacific Palisades principal, Dr. Pamela Magee was hesitant to share too much information.



“I won’t say a lot about the temporary relocation because we have more to talk about later, but I do want to assure everyone we’re working on that. We had a little delay because as with many things that deal with contracts, things sometimes come up. We’re working through it. We think that we will get it all resolved quickly.”



The ownership of the Sears property has changed hands over the years. Invesco and Seritage Growth Properties are the last known owners of the building now referred to as Mark 302.



The following information was posted on the PCHS website on February 28th.



PCHS Campus Closure



“Due to the ongoing Palisades fires the PCHS Campus is currently closed.



​​​​​​​We are so inspired by the incredible number of people asking how they can help PCHS after the extensive campus damage caused by the Palisades



Fire. If you would like to support our recovery efforts or spread the word, please visit go.PaliHigh.org/RaisePali. Our hearts are with our near and wide school community that has lost so much.



Need disaster resources?



For information on damage assessments and recovery resources, please see these links:



LA City Fire Recovery



LA County Recovers



For facility use inquiries regarding parking or cleanup operations, please email: permits@palihigh.org​​​​​​​”