SANTA MONICA—A woman died on Tuesday, October 13, after being bit by a vehicle, according to The Santa Monica Police Department.

The SMPD responded to a radio call for the incident regarding a traffic collision that involves a female pedestrian and a vehicle at Pico Blvd and Stewart Avenue.

The officers saw a female pedestrian suffering from severe head trauma in the roadway and the involved vehicle was on the scene when they arrived. According to SMPD, the police officers provided immediate medical aid to the pedestrian and the Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics also arrived at the scene to provide additional medical treatment.

The woman was pronounced dead while she was being transported to a local hospital. The SMPD announced that the female’s identity will not be released as they are still investigating the case.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling southbound along Stewart Avenue struck the pedestrian while making an eastbound turn onto Pico Blvd,” the SMPD announced in a statement. “The pedestrian was struck as she was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection.”

“The driver is cooperating with the investigation and there are no preliminary indications the driver was impaired,” SMPD added. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area near the time of the traffic collision is encouraged to speak with investigators and anyone with additional information should contact Investigator Scott Pace at (310) 458-8954, Sergeant Boyd at (310) 458-2180 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.