SANTA MONICA—On August 9, at approximately 3:58 a.m. California Highway Patrol was called to an accident on Freeway 10 near La Brea Avenue involving a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian identified as 67-year-old Robert Brown, in the eastbound lane. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to reports, four lanes of Freeway 10 were shut down for emergency vehicles to pass through, and for crews to clear the roadway.



The CHP were first to respond to the call. The Santa Monica Police Department are investigating the fatality and will provide updates.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SMPD at (310) 458-8495.