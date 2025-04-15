WESTWOOD—On April 14, at approximately 10:35 p.m., a pedestrian was fatally struck by an individual driving a dark blue Mazda hatchback. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) online reports, a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a pedestrian crossing the street outside the lines of the crosswalk. The driver then the scene without stopping to attempt to render aid to the injured party.



Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.



The deceased was a 70-year-old male from the Los Angeles area. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of the next-of-kin.



LAPD is seeking public assistance in identifying the driver of Mazda. A $25,000 reward is available through the Hit and Run Reward Program to community members who provide information leading to positive identity, arrest, and conviction of hit-and-run drivers.



Those with more information are encouraged to contact LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213)473-0234 or 1-877-527-3247 on nights/weekends.