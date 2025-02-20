Bakersfield, CA – On Wednesday morning, February 19, 2025, a woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a crosswalk in downtown Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

Bakersfield Police officers were called to the intersection of 19th Street and Chester Avenue at approximately 9:54 AM, where they found the woman in the roadway suffering from moderate-to-major injuries.

The driver, a woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The collision occurred when the pedestrian was crossing Chester Avenue in the crosswalk, and a vehicle making a right turn from eastbound 19th Street onto southbound Chester Avenue struck her. The woman was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities reported that speed was not a factor in the crash, and there were no signs of alcohol or drug impairment from the driver. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Duty of Care Toward Pedestrians

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim to ensure they get proper medical treatment and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

