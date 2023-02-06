SHERMAN OAKS—On Friday, February 3, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Division officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the vicinity of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue.



Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics identified the victim as 55-year-old, Peter Escalante, of Van Nuys who was declared dead at the scene. The LAPD reported on their website that a dark-colored vehicle was driving westbound on Oxnard Street when he fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking southbound on Oxnard Street.



The hit-and-run driver failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid to the pedestrian that sustained fatal injuries.



LAPD detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run accident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Detective Ortega at (818) 644-8035. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).