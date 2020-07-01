HOLLYWOOD— A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon, June 30.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced on their website that an adult woman was struck by a Red Line rail car at approximately 4:14 P.M. on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAFD assisted with the recovery of the woman’s body from underneath the rail car and a coroner was notified to take over.

The Red Line rail car where the woman was struck is located at 6250 West Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, known as the Hollywood/Vine station. Accidents involving pedestrians and trains are the leading cause of death on railways. Since 1997, more than 7,200 pedestrians have died due to train accidents in the United States.