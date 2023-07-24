SHERMAN OAKS—A pedestrian was killed on the 405 freeway on the morning of Thursday, July 20, after they were struck by a vehicle.

Authorities responded to the collision site at approximately 7:15 a.m., where traffic was moving northbound on the 405 Freeway at Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and a portion of the freeway was shut down for further investigation. No details surrounding the circumstances that led up to the collision have been released.