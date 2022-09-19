UNITED STATES—In a September 15 press release, America First Legal (AFL) along with Pennsylvania attorney, Wally Zimolong of Zimolong Law, announced a lawsuit filed against Chester County, Pennsylvania, after surveillance footage depicted people dropping off multiple election ballots for the May 2022 primary election violating Pennsylvania election code that specifically states that mailed or absentee ballots must either be returned by mail or by the individual voter.

The following text of the Pennsylvania law was provided by AFL:



“You are prohibited from delivering or returning anyone else’s ballot even if that person is your spouse, parent, grandparent other relatives, or friend.



If a voter has a disability or is voting by an emergency absentee ballot, the voter may have someone deliver their ballot only if both parties have signed an official written authorization.

Counterfeiting, forging, tampering with, or destroying ballots is a second-degree misdemeanor pursuant to sections 1816 and 1817 of the Pennsylvania election code.



Notify Chester County election office immediately in the event that the receptacle is full not functioning or damaged in any fashion.”



Reports indicate that the footage was obtained by AFL by invoking the right-to-know law.



There were 13 ballot boxes strategically placed in 13 areas of Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to AFL, only 11 of the 13 were watched. Voters had access to the remaining two ballot boxes 24 hours a day, but they remained unmanned. Surveillance footage showed what AFL called, “A shocking brazen breach of the election code” when 330 individuals deposited void, invalid, or multiple ballots at once.



AFL made the following statement regarding its findings:



“This egregious finding is not only a violation of state law, but it has the power to actually sway elections entirely. For example, the Pennsylvania Republican primary for United States Senate was decided by less than 900 votes.”



AFL indicated the reason they are pursuing this now is that the November 8, 2022 General Election is less than two months away. They want to, “ensure that the Chester County election board complies with its mission statement ‘to conduct fair, accurate, and impartial, elections,’” pursuant to the PA election code.



America’s First Legal President, Stephen Miller, made the following remarks:



“America First Legal continues its civil rights crusade by defending the integrity of the franchise. Surveillance video shows widespread illegal use of ballot ‘drop boxes’ with multiple ballots being deposited—also known as vote trafficking—in flagrant violation of the law. This is our second lawsuit in 15 days in Pennsylvania, suing election officials for their lawless conduct and egregious violation of Americans’ sacred right to ensure their vote is not canceled out by fraud or criminal activity.”



AFL is demanding that all ballot boxes be physically monitored and that the Chester County Election Board fulfill its duties by ensuring that void and invalid ballots are not comingled and counted in future elections.



