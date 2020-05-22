MALIBU—On Saturday, May 16, Pepperdine University announced the passing of 76-year-old professor of law, Jim McGoldrick. His death was a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Professor McGoldrick graduated from Pepperdine in 1996. He was a member of the California Bar and practiced before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. His scholarly work concentrated on the application of the commerce clause.

He taught at Pepperdine’s Caruso School of Law in the fields of civil procedure, federal courts, torts, and professional responsibility. He was also involved in religion clauses seminars that delved into the intersection of law and religion. Additionally, he initiated the London program that brought various Supreme Court justices as guests to Pepperdine.

In 2018, Professor McGoldrick was the recipient of the Waves of Excellence Award for Teaching. He held the title of Outstanding Teacher five times, all of which were voted by students.

“Professor McGoldrick was a larger than life figure in his 50 years on the Pepperdine Caruso Law faculty, beloved by generations of students, staff, and faculty… He leaves a lasting legacy at the law school and in the lives of all who passed through here,” said Pepperdine’s Dean of Law, Paul Caron in a statement.