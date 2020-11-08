MALIBU—Pepperdine University has just received the green light to join the list of athletics to re-start their basketball season before the end of this year.

Earlier this month the WCC (West Coast Conference) hoops league approved the Waves men and women’s basketball teams to restart there new season. The NCAA has gave. College basketball at start date of November 25.

The women’s team is scheduled to have their first match up against Portland in December 28 while the men’s team will host Brigham Young University at home on December 31. In the mean time Roger Horne Pepperdine Athletics spokesperson disclosed that the Waves are currently constructing potential basketball games against non- WCC teams before their original conference begins.

The men’s waves team are scheduled to compete against 15 more WCC contenders after there meeting against BYU.

Last season the men’s Waves basketball team record was 16-16 before the interruption of the remainder of the season due the the Corona virus. The women’s Waves basketball team record was 16-15 just last winter.

“Pepperdine hopes fans can attend games at the university’s Firestone Fieldhouse this season but must follow guidelines established by the State of California and Los Angeles County governments to halt the spread of the coronavirus” states Horne in interview with TheMalibuTimes.

Multiple attempts have been made out by Canyon News for more insight but no response has been made before publishing.