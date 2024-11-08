UNITED STATES—It is an unfortunate and long going debate. Which soft drink is better: Pepsi or Coke? There are those people who are diehard Pepsi fans and will stand behind the drink no matter what. There are those who are fanatics of Coke and think it is the superior beverage. How can I best say this? I used to be a staunch Pepsi fan it was my beverage of choice, that was until my oldest sister introduced me to Coca-Cola.

I had never been a fan of the drink because I thought it was too potent, but once I had it, it was obvious it is indeed the superior drink. It truly is and once you have it, you’ll never go back, it just will not happen. Why? Once I tried Coca-Cola, I discarded Pepsi so fast, and I haven’t thought about it since. I do think there is an addiction to Coke for a reason because it does hook you. It is almost like crack, and I hate to say that the addiction is debilitating.

Also, if you’ve EVER IN YOUR LIFE had food from McDonald’s and you get a Coke you will never have Coke like it is at McDonald’s. I wish I can tell you it’s a special recipe or something, but whatever McDonald’s is doing they have found a way to ensure you always want a Coke with your meal and you could get a craving so strong that you go to this fast-food establishment simply to get a Coke because of its potency and sweetness.

There are people in my life who will not eat at certain restaurants because they don’t sell one beverage over the other. Yes, Taco Bell is a Pepsi beverage holder, while Wendy’s is a Pepsi beverage holder, McDonald’s is a Coke beverage holder, and I hate to say it, Coke has the superior beverages people. They just do. I feel like Pepsi products get flat rather quickly and there is nothing worse than a ‘flat’ beverage that so many of us call it.

You might be stunned to realize though in the past two years I have kicked the habit of soft drinks completed. Yes, I don’t indulge in them at all, and it was perhaps the most difficult thing I ever did, but I’m so happy I did it because it helped me kick a bad sugar habit, eliminate unnecessary calories in my diet and improve my overall health as a result.

Was it difficult? Um, YEAH. But to be honest, after two weeks, it became easier, and I can be around a Coke or Pepsi, and it doesn’t even phase me. I have had people try to temp me and realize that temptation they’re trying does nothing. I’m over it and it just won’t ever become a part of my life. What does that mean? You can easily purchase these drinks for a very low cost which is why you see so much consumption from the American people. It will be a long going war some will love Pepsi; some will love Coca-Cola and not much you can do will change that.

