STUDIO CITY—On February 27, the Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) announced that there are 200 scholarship opportunities available during March. According to the website, there are two types of scholarships available.

There are Matching Funds Scholarships and Ambassador Scholarships available.



Matching Funds Scholarships are available through generous donors. To apply one must call the PAWS office at; (310) 827-8827. These scholarships are offered on a first come first serve basis.



The following information came directly from the Performing Arts Workshop (PAW) website.



“The PAW Ambassador Scholarship is a service-in-exchange for tuition program. By volunteering just ONE DAY (or a total of 8 hours as your schedule permits) you will be helping to further PAW’s arts education mission by spreading the word about our camps, and our many scholarships & discount programs, thereby enabling more children in your community to enjoy the benefits of a rewarding summer camp experience.”



LA Parent Magazine named the Performing Arts Workshops, Best in three categories;

After School Program, Summer Camp, and Live Children’s Theater.



There are eight summer camp locations throughout Los Angeles County including; Studio City, Redondo Beach, Pasadena, Northridge, El Segundo, Rancho Palos Verdes, Torrance, and West LA.

PAWS has a variety of workshops available including; Music Theater, Debate, Guitar, Photography, Comedy, and more. Please see the PAWS Mission Statement below.



PERFORMING ARTS WORKSHOPS MISSION STATEMENT



Performing Arts Workshops is committed to ensuring that all school-aged children are provided the opportunity to experience a quality arts education through affordable after-school enrichment and summer camp programming.



The development of character and life skills that children can apply to school and beyond is a core principle of our mission.



PAW’s faculty and staff are dedicated to fostering a safe, non-competitive environment,

where children can use the arts as a medium with which to learn communication,

compassion, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.