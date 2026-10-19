WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, October 19, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and its contractor will begin permanent roadway restoration work at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive. Work is anticipated to continue through Thursday, November 12. The work will require lane closures, traffic shifts, and temporary turning restrictions in and around the Sunset and Holloway intersection.

On July 16, at approximately 4 a.m., a major water main break occurred involving a 36-inch Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water transmission trunk line beneath Sunset Boulevard at Holloway Drive. The incident prompted an around-the-clock emergency response by LADWP crews and the closure of Sunset Boulevard for more than a week. Sunset Boulevard reopened to traffic on July 24 at approximately 11 p.m.

While the emergency phase of the incident concluded, LADWP crews will return in the coming weeks to complete permanent street restoration and paving, which may require intermittent lane closures. Additional details will be shared with the community as work schedules are determined.

West Hollywood community members who experienced property damage or other losses related to the incident may continue to file claims with LADWP at www.ladwp.com/claims.

The city, community safety partners, and LADWP are grateful to residents, businesses, and visitors for their patience and understanding throughout the emergency response and restoration effort.

West Hollywood remains available to support community members affected by the water main break. Residents in need of assistance may email safety@weho.org, and businesses may email business@weho.org.