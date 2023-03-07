BEVERLY HILLS— American actor and former SNL comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the accident, Davidson was presenting at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

At 11:12 p.m., Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to a call of a traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elvado Avenue in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Davison was confirmed to be the driver who allegedly lost control of a dark-colored Mercedes Benz with a female passenger – later confirmed to be Wonders – and struck a fire hydrant, then continued across a lawn to crash into a house.

Photos obtained by TMZ and Fox News Digital show that the front right corner of the house was damaged. The Mercedes Benz sustained major damage to the windshield, front hood and bumper, and the airbags were deployed.

Officers reportedly found no reason to believe drugs and alcohol were the culprit. “Speed may have been a factor,” Lieutenant Reginald Evans told several news outlets. Nobody was injured, in the car or in the house, and Davidson and Wonders were not arrested at the scene nor face any charges at this time.

Investigators are doing a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident, Lieutenant Evans confirmed.

Davidson left SNL back in 2022. He and Wonders met while recently starring together in the film “Bodies Bodies,” and have been romantically linked ever since. Wonders is an actress and the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui.