TELEVISION—On Tuesday, July 7, the CBS Television Studios announced that it fired Producer Peter Lenkov, 56, based on the results of a human resources investigation conducted within the studio. The investigation had concluded that Lenkov created a toxic atmosphere within the workplace. CBS then made the decision to cut ties with him and appoint new producers for the TV series for which he was previously responsible.

The executive producer has worked on three CBS prime-time dramas so far, which were all based on law enforcement. He helped in the production of the TV series “Hawaii 5-O,” which aired In 2010, until its finale episode in 2020. He also worked on producing “MacGyver,” which has been renewed for a fifth season, and most recently the “Magnum P.I.,” which is preparing for its third season.

The producer had been fired by CBS Television Studios who gave the statement, “Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing ‘MacGyver’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” according to the New York Times.

In response, the Lenkov said, “Now is the time to listen, and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there has been at least three complaints about the Montreal-born producer, alleging that he was manipulative and abusive during the filming of the TV series “Hawaii Five-0” and “MacGyver.” He allegedly displayed favoritism towards males, had a “boys club” that only included male employees who gathered, smoked cigarettes, and made inappropriate comments about the appearance of women in Hawaii. Another allegation made about the producer was that he was generous with special work-schedule requests from male actors, but he did not give the female actresses the same opportunity on the set of “Hawaii Five-0.”

Monica Macer will be taking over the production of the TV series “MacGyver.” She had already joined “MacGyver” as an executive producer in June. Eric Guggenheim, who was in charge of the executive production on “Hawaii 5-O” and “Magnum P.I.” will replace Lenkov as the leader in the set of “Magnum P.I.”