BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police department announced that they arrested Sergio Gibanni Estrada Ochoa, 18, from Los Angeles in connection to a burglary.

The BHPD reported on Wednesday, August 14, at approximately 2:45 a.m., a burglary was reported on the 9700 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities received a call from a witness who observed the crime in progress. At the same time, Virtual Patrol Officers (VPOs) at the Real-Time Watch Center (RTWC) spotted the incident unfolding.

Within one minute, responding police officers closed in on the burglary suspects, as officers arrived, the suspects fled in a stolen Dodge Durango Hellcat.

A brief vehicle pursuit ensued; but the suspects managed to evade the responding officers. Officers requested aerial support to locate and track the suspects. An LAPD air unit later located the suspects on the 10-freeway, eastbound, traveling at a high rate of speed and without lights. BHPD units responded in the direction of the fleeing suspect vehicle.

The suspects exited the freeway near LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, leading to an LAPD pursuit tracking them to the 1700 block of East Imperial Blvd. in Watts. Upon reaching the area of Imperial Highway and 115th Street, 4-5 suspects ran from the stolen vehicle. Law enforcement established a perimeter. One suspect was taken into custody, and the stolen vehicle was impounded for evidence. The exact loss at the pharmacy is still under investigation. The other suspects are still at large. Ochoa was booked on PC 459 – Commercial Burglary.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2150.