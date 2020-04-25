CALIFORNIA- A Torrance Pharmacy technician was arrested for the theft and illegal selling of prescription drugs that are in high demand for the intended treating of COVID-19, as reported by the LA County Sheriff’s Department on April 22.

The theft and illegal selling of the prescription drugs Hydroxychloroquine, a type of medication to treat a variety of Auto-Immune Diseases, and Azithromycin, which is a type of antibiotic, had been flagged and investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, County Services Bureau, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney. The medications had been in high demand recently for the possibility of treating COVID-19. When taken outside of the care of a medical professional, however, they can be fatal.

Given that the medications are extremely sought out during the pandemic, hospital stakeholders and hospital personnel had made sure to monitor their supply inventory, therefore, noticing a discrepancy almost immediately. After some investigating and evidence found, LASD arrested Christopher Mencias Agustin pharmacy technician for grand theft and burglary on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Evidence concluded that Agustin, 36, had conducted a theft of approximately $7k worth of prescription drugs. During a search at Agustin’s home On April 9, additional prescription drugs and one controlled substance were recovered at his home. Agustin is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail for 2nd Degree Burglary during Emergency.