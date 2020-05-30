HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Tuesday, May 26, singer and recording producer, Pharrell Williams, put his second Los Angeles home on the market for 12 million dollars.

The 1.5-acre property was purchased by Pharrell in 2015 for 7.1 million and is located above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon with a 280-degree view of the canyon and city. According to Rap-Up, Pharrell is fleeing the Hills, as earlier in March, his second house in Beverly Hills also hit the market.

Pharrell, 47-years-old, is reported to be spending his time now in Coral Gables, Florida, quarantining with his family. In April, he purchased a 3.5-acre waterfront mansion in Florida for 30 million dollars.

His Hollywood Hills home is listed for 11.95 million and has 5,800-square-feet worth of space. According to Kiss 95.1, the home is described as a “sleek, angular oil tanker” and was designed by Hagy Belzberg, an American architect based in Santa Monica.

The home has a total of six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths. It features glass walls and a floor-to-ceiling green wall with an organic modern kitchen. The house also comes with a two-story guesthouse that separates from the main house from an auto-court. The outdoors of the house include a negative-edge swimming pool, along with a spa, viewing terrace, and projection wall.

According to Dirt.com, the 13-time Grammy winner has been involved in a lot of property gossip columns for the last few months. Pharrell also owns several residential properties in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which is his hometown.

His 17 million dollar Beverly Hills property that is also on the market includes 17,000 square feet. He picked up that mansion from his friend and television star, Tyler Perry, in 2018 for 15.6 million dollars.