HOLLYWOOD—Who would have guessed that two mortal enemies would be forced to work together on “The Young and the Restless”? Yes, Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman have been forced to align with one another because they have been kidnapped. They are being held hostage by a mysterious voice, who wants the ladies to play a game. What type of game? One where their lives are at risk.

Who is the person holding these ladies captive? The audience does not know, but apparently, they want the women to put their differences aside to survive. It is quite hilarious to say the least because Phyllis and Sharon have been trading barbs with one another the entire time they have been held captive inside this mental hospital. Phyllis found herself poisoned by the mysterious figure, and it was Sharon that found the antidote in another water bottle that saved Phyllis’ life.

Let’s not forget Phyllis didn’t want to drink that water from her frenemy, but she ultimately caved as more clues were given by the mysterious threat who kidnapped both ladies at the same time, in a white van that Chance has surveilled, while Nick, Daniel and Billy are trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Nick and Daniel, a bit more than expected, however, at the same time Nick knows something is off because rarely does his ex and his former ex, disappear both at the same time; that is no coincidence.

Whoever the big bad is, it better be someone that is a stunner, and not a reveal that leaves me saying, “Really?” The Summer, Kyle and Claire triangle is annoying me a bit. Why? Summer is trying way too hard. She had Kyle in the palms of her hands, and she literally pushed him out. So, what did she expected as a result? Kyle moved on with Claire and I think it is the fact that Kyle has moved on to say the least with her cousin that has her eyes green with jealousy.

The fact that she just keeps using Harrison as an excuse to get closer to Kyle is annoying me, and Victor in the most subtle way is pushing for it. Sorry Summer, Harrison is not your son, he is Tara’s, and I hate to say it, but it would be epic television to see her return to the fray to rock Kyle, Summer and Claire’s worlds in a way they never expected to say the least.

Claire is starting to suspect Summer wants Kyle and her intuition is spot on, why can’t Kyle see that his ex is still pining after him tells you how aloof he is. This is dicey for Nikki and Victor because they are being forced to have to pick between their granddaughters, Claire and Summer. Summer is a bit more nefarious and conniving, while Claire not so much. She has just been a tortured soul to say the least. Claire and Kyle have better chemistry, Summer and Kyle is old news and I’m hoping the writers really don’t allow Kyle to fall into this trap yet again.

Sally and Billy are just smitten by one another, which doesn’t make Adam so pleased. He doesn’t like to see his ex with his worst enemy. The same can apply for Chelsea, who is dancing around whether she really wants to jump in on Adam or keep her guard up. It is nice to see Billy turn the page and not focus his energy on Adam and Victor. The crazy part is that it’s just boiling Adam and Victor’s blood because them not getting a rise out of Billy makes them feel a bit worthless.

Perhaps my most intriguing narrative is witnessing Nate, Audra, Amy, Damian, Lily, Devon and Holden. Damian has a lot of secrets and he’s still juggling them in the air. Nate figured out that his brother doesn’t own two companies, he is the CEO for a silent partner who doesn’t want to be seen. Which has everyone wondering precisely WHY Damian is doing all this? What does he have to gain from it? Lily and Damian have a bit of a spark so that is interesting to say the least.

Lily is planning to use Damian to get more information, and Audra is planning to use her past with Holden to get the goods on Damian. Yes, Nate and Audra have chemistry, but that chemistry is starting to emit with Holden as well. Those two have a past and that past is looking like it might come back to bite Audra in the butt and in the worst way, the cost of her relationship with Nate.