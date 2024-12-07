HOLLYWOOD—Is Phyllis so consumed with rage that she will do anything to prove that Sharon tried to kill her on “The Young and the Restless”? It is starting to feel that way and Phyllis is giving Sharon a run for her money when it comes to her antics. Phyllis has awoken from her coma and pointed the finger directly at Sharon for running her off the road. However, the evidence is slim at best. There is a reason for that: Sharon didn’t do it, it was Jordan.

Yes, Ian and Jordan have some weird partnership where she does something for him and he does something for her in return. This is problematic because NO ONE in Genoa City is aware that these two are back and up to no good and plenty of people are in serious danger. Ian seemed to be focused on the emotional well-being of Faith and Mariah. Yes, Ian looks to be pouncing on those two ladies and we already know that Ian has a past with Mariah as he raised her in that cult.

How Ian plans to worm his way back into Mariah’s life and Faith with Nick being so protective of the girls I cannot imagine, but I see an epic throwdown in the works that is going to rattle a ton of people along the way. Ian does seem to be playing mind games with Jordan as he’s pushing his agenda much more than her vendetta against the Newman family. I mean you want a woman who was convicted and sentenced to prison to roam around town in a disguise to give him a status update on the emotional state of Sharon’s daughters.

You would think Noah would return to town considering all that is unfolding with his mother, but it seems the writers didn’t consider that plot point while crafting up this story. Nick is truly finding himself the defender of all defenders, as Summer, Daniel and Phyllis are all pouncing on him for defending Sharon. Yes, Nick knows in his gut something is not adding up, and Faith confirming that Sharon didn’t have her phone when Phyllis was driving before that crash is raising alarm bells. Yes, Nick, Faith, Mariah, you all are so close, but you have to think slightly outside of the box on this one because the evidence against Sharon doesn’t look great.

She has a legal eagle in Michael representing her, much to Phyllis’ dismay. Yeah, Phyllis is pissed and is ready to sever her relationship with Michael as a result of his representation. Making things interesting is that Phyllis recalled something about that accident, and it seems she knows deep down Sharon did NOT run her off the road but is staying mum on that tidbit for now. Why is this relevant? It could open up the door for Mariah, Nick and Faith’s notion that someone else ran Phyllis off the road.

I’m still baffled that no one realized that Sharon’s meds were tampered with. C’mon, you see someone you care about not being themselves and you know what she has battled, so open your eyes. Daniel was able to get his pound of flesh after learning he was free and Sharon was guilty. Daniel the only problem is that Sharon didn’t murder Heather, so when that truth comes out, you’re going to have to do a major Mea culpa.

A tale that is delicious and fun is this romantic link between Billy and Sally. I expected something to transpire with them, but last week they did the deed and guess what: Adam Newman noticed. Oh, Adam is seething and he did his best to try not to show his emotions. Victor warned his son to be coy about not showing his enemy and his former flame he was ok with them smooching. Oh, Adam if you knew they slept together, I don’t know if you feel that way.

Seeing Sally and Billy gloat about getting a bit of revenge against their former flames was fun to say the least. Sally gave Chelsea the cold, hard truth about not wanting to be her bestie and Adam is already tossing in Billy’s face that he lost Chancellor Abbott. Careful Adam, you’re about to get a taste of revenge that is going to leave you floored and I’m all for it.

Speaking of revenge, seeing Billy read Nikki the riot act was fun. Nikki you are just as bad as Victor Newman. Stop acting like you’re not. You lied to Lily and that friendship is over lady. It feels like Claire might be getting a slice of how wicked her family truly is. Victor is about to get a dish of revenge as well, this time from Jack and Diane.

Victor ‘gave’ Glissade to Diane, but she soon learned the company had no real power or merit. However, Jack has another ace up his sleeve, one that perhaps Victor and Adam will never see coming. The problem with Victor is that he thinks he is invincible and to see The Moustache taken down a notch or two will be beyond fantastic.