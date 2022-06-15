LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department, Central Traffic Division, are investigating a traffic collision involving nine pedestrians in the Rampart Area on June 11, at 8:35 a.m.

The LAPD reported a male driver who was driving a black 2001 Ford F150 truck was driving westbound on Wilshire Boulevard from Westlake Avenue. For an unknown reason, the driver drove on the sidewalk crashing into several street vendor stands and pedestrians, including two children, at the northeast corner of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene where the driver, a passenger, and all the pedestrians suffered minor injuries. The driver, passenger, one male pedestrian, three female pedestrians, a female 8-year-old child, and a male 8-year-old child were transported for precautionary reasons to local hospitals. Two male adults and one female adult refused any additional medical treatment.

It was originally reported a firearm was pointed at the driver by an unknown male. After further interviews with the driver and witnesses no firearm was ever seen. The investigation revealed there were no signs of impairment or other related crimes.

Anyone with details regarding the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746 during weekends and off-hours or telephone the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). For anonymous telephone calls, please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org.