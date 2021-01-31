BIG SUR—Heavy rain and snow plowed throughout the southern California region on Friday, January 28 causing a piece of Highway 1 to collapse into the Pacific Ocean.

According to reports from officials at the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), flow debris from the hillside above the highway “overwhelmed drainage infrastructure, flowed across the highway, and eroded the road resulting in the complete loss of a segment of Highway 1 at Rat Creek, about 15 miles south of Big Sur.”

Officer John Yerace said that “this section of roadway, specifically the southbound lane, had fallen off into the ocean.” Officer Yerace immediately reported the incident and remained at the scene redirecting traffic to ensure drivers were safe.

Big Sur is a popular tourist spot with scenic views of the state’s central coast of California, situated between, Carmel Highlands and San Simeon.

Contractors from Papich Construction in San Luis Obispo County along with Caltrans will repair the highway. After a damage assessment, it was determined that both lanes of the roadway were washed out.

Residents and lodging facilities in the area were notified about the damage.