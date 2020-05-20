TEXAS—On Tuesday, May 19, Pier 1 announced that it filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of all the company’s operations as soon as possible. If approved, liquidation sales and the sales of all other company assets will take effect as soon as locations are given the green light from local governments and health officials to open for business.

Pier 1’s CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement about the decision:

“We deeply value our associates, customers, business partners and the communities in which we operate, and this is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve. This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down.”

The announcement and motion comes months after trying to keep the company in operation. In February 2020, Pier 1 announced that they were filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and continually pursuing the sale of the company. In addition to the bankruptcy filing, Pier 1 closed all stores nationwide and furloughed company associates in March.

The company stated that together with legal and financial advisors they conducted a thorough analysis of all available alternatives but, this course of action was best for maximizing the value of company assets. Until liquidation sales can occur Pier 1 indicated they will continue to place and ship all online orders.

The closure of Pier 1 comes after other retail companies like Forever 21, J.C. Penney, J. Crew, and Nieman Marcus have all filed for bankruptcy.