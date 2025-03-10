SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that it is gearing up to bring life back to the Miles Memorial Playhouse.

This week, the Cultural Affairs Division hosted a “Community Connect” event for artists, arts organizations and city team members to meet each other.

The community was welcomed to join Art of Recovery grantee Abiodun Koya for “Enchanted Evening: A Night of Music & Poetry” this Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

During the pilot phase in preparation for the official reopening of the Miles Playhouse this summer, the city hopes the public returns to the venue.

To RSVP for events visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enchanted-evening-tickets-1249028851919?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwY2xjawI7ufRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYPTKXQ_yuEfT_O1Pyt_GU6P7iudwBfyA104gpYudf2v3FSqEw0aoBqZyw_aem_qRbBO4ZQv6sUaTb9MbBMUw.