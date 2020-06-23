HOLLYWOOD HILLS­­­­—Rebel Wilson, a 40-year-old Australian actress who is known for her role in “Pitch Perfect,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” and “The Hustle,” gave an update on her weight-loss training on Saturday, June 23.

“Sunday workout: crushed it!” said Wilson. She is an actress, comedian, producer, and writer who was born in Sydney, Australia. Wilson first came to people’s attention after she played the role Toula on the SBS comedy series Pizza and was also known for writing, staring in, and producing the stage musical The Westie Monologues in Sydney.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys – with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there are constant setbacks – but I’m working hard x,” said Wilson via Instagram.

On January 2, Wilson announced that 2020 is “The Year of Health” and said “I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

Jono Castano Acero, Wilson’s personal trainer has designed a workout program for her including five days of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), one day of weight training, and a cheat day.