SHERMAN OAKS—On November 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a plane crash near the Sepulveda Dam. At 7:08 a.m., the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a downed plane in the 15000 block of W Burbank Blvd in Sherman Oaks.

Firefighters located a small, older Cessna plane, upside down, in a dirt area near the Sepulveda Dam. The field, directly adjacent to the 405 Freeway, was charred from a previous grass fire but there was no fire from the plane crash. Two occupants, an adult male and female, had already safely exited the aircraft prior to LAFD arrival.

After being assessed by LAFD firefighter/paramedics, both patients, suffering only minor injuries, declined transport to the hospital. The incident was transitioned to the team of agencies which will handle the crash investigation, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board, (NTSB).

Unrelated to the incident but located only a short distance away, a large rubbish fire next to the 405 Freeway put off a dark smoke plume. Firefighters worked from both the freeway and the street level to knock down the fire with no damage to structures and no injuries reported.