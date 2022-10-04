POINT OF VIEW—Today is Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The general election is November 8, 2022. The last 20 months has been a blur in some ways, and a series of unfortunate events in another. Politically speaking many a folk have expressed their disdain for the way the elections have been conducted. Some have sworn off voting all together.



If you have followed Donald Trump at all since the 2020 so-called election, you know that he has been quietly working behind the scenes. The Trump rallies are anything, but quiet. They alone are the assurance that the conservative support is still out there. Trump himself has been endorsing the strongest possible candidate for the upcoming elections for the best possible outcome for taking make the House and the Senate.



If you are getting weary of how the country is being run, it is imperative that you get out and vote. Your voice must be heard. The election is only a little over a month away. Who takes control of the House, and the Senate decides what laws will be passed.



If you do not like having Biden’s allegiance to China, selling our oil to them, and letting American’s pay at the pump, please get out and vote.



If you want proper surveillance and monitoring at the polls, please get out and vote.



If you are concerned about the stock market, your 401K or 403b, or mortgage rates, it’s imperative that you vote in the General Election on November 8, 2022.



If it bothers, you at all the U.S. citizens are subject to mandates while illegal immigrants pour across the border unvaccinated and unvetted, it essential you vote.

If you believe that life begins at conception, and pray for the respect of life from conception to natural death, then please vote accordingly.

If you want God back in our schools, and transgender teachings out of reach of our children, please vote.



Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has refused to answer if she will run for another term in Congress if the Republican’s take the House. It is likely that she will not.



The Succession of the President right now has Biden at 79 years of age, as Commander-in-Chief. Kamala Harris is legally second in command if President Biden were not able to finish his term. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is 3rd in succession to the President, and Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), President pro tempore is 4th in succession. The latter two are both approximately 82 years old.



Your vote is necessary to change any of this. Please, don’t give up now. Let’s take our country back.



