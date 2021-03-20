MALIBU—A new true crime podcast investigates the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department and the circumstances surrounding the murder of Tristan Beaudette. On June 22, 2018, Beaudette, a 35-year old scientist and father of two was murdered at Malibu Creek State Park. Authorities later arrested, a drifter in the area, Anthony Rauda for the murder, as well as for several other shootings in the region.

The New Yorker writer Dana Goodyear created the podcast “Lost Hills,” which debuted on Tuesday, March 16, to investigate the actions of Lost Hills Sherriff’s after reports from people claiming multiple shootings in the same area and interviewing those closest with Beaudette. The eight-part series is based on her 2018 reporting and will detail the crime, including claims of “smoking gun evidence missed by deputies.”

Beaudette was camping in Malibu with his 2 daughters where they were sharing a tent when Beaudette was shot in his sleep from a distance and pronounced dead at the scene the morning the authorities arrived. There were no witnesses at the scene and his 2 daughters were left unharmed. According to the podcast, Goodyear interviewed people who claimed to hear “loud bangs” similar to the shots at the campsite and always in the dark.

Rauda claims he was framed for the death of Beaudette.

Goodyear’s podcast claims it will “uncover secrets kept by law enforcement, new details about the crimes, and evidence missed by deputies that could prove to be the determining factor in this case.”

Listeners can hear “Lost Hills” wherever podcasts are accessible.