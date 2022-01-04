MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that a virtual poetry workshop for adults with Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for Caffeinated Verse on January 15 and The Write Time on February 19.

The Caffeinated Verse series of workshops include a featured reader followed by an open mic format for poets to share their work. On Saturday, January 15 at 11 a.m., the Caffeinated Verse workshop will feature reader, Doug Rucker. Rucker, a resident of Malibu, is an architect, artist, and author who designed dozens of homes in the region and elsewhere and published several books.

The Write Time workshop takes place on Saturday, February 19, at 11 a.m. During The Write Time workshops, the Poet Laureate provides prompts and examples for participants to explore various forms of poetry and inspire new works.

Online RSVPs are required for both workshops at https://www.malibucity.org/FormCenter/Parks-and-Rec-Forms-8/2022-Poetry-Programs-RSVP-Form-January-t-228. Those who RSVP will get an email with the Zoom link the day before the program.

The City of Malibu’s Poetry workshops are organized by the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee and supported by the Malibu Arts Commission.

For more detials about the city of Malibu Poet Laureate program or other cultural programs, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Poetry or www.MalibuArtsCommission.org.