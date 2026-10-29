UNITED STATES—Four players receive their cards. Two fold, two stay in, and a pot that began with three chips grows to 125. At the end, a queen decides who collects it.

Following that hand explains the rules of no-limit Texas Hold’em as each one comes into play. For readers learning how to play poker, this illustrative example follows every bet and call, then shows exactly which five cards make the winning hand.

The table below summarizes the hand round by round.

Round Cards Action Pot Blinds — Blair posts the small blind (1); Casey posts the big blind (2) 3 Preflop Alex: ace and queen of hearts. Casey: ace of spades and jack of clubs Drew folds, Alex raises to 6, Blair folds, Casey calls 13 Flop Ace of clubs, nine of diamonds, four of spades Casey checks, Alex bets 8, Casey calls 29 Turn Six of hearts Casey bets 12, Alex raises to 28, Casey calls 85 River Two of clubs Casey checks, Alex bets 20, Casey calls 125 Showdown — Both have a pair of aces; Alex’s queen kicker beats Casey’s jack Alex wins 125

Before the Deal: The Button and Blinds

Alex, Blair, Casey and Drew sit clockwise around the table, each with 200 chips. The example uses chips with no cash value. For games involving money, responsible play means setting spending and time limits, using only affordable entertainment funds and stopping rather than chasing losses.

A marker called the dealer button sits in front of Alex. It establishes the players’ positions and helps determine who acts first.

Blair, immediately clockwise from Alex, posts the small blind of 1 chip. Casey posts the big blind of 2. These compulsory bets put three chips into the pot before anyone sees their cards.

Each player then receives two private cards, known as hole cards. Alex has the ace and queen of hearts. Casey holds the ace of spades and jack of clubs.

Preflop: Two Players Stay In

The first betting round begins with Drew, seated immediately clockwise from the big blind. Drew folds, surrendering any claim to the pot.

Alex raises to 6 chips. Blair folds, leaving the small blind in the middle, and Casey calls.

Calling means matching the current wager. Casey’s posted big blind already counts toward that amount, so another 4 chips brings the contribution to 6. Alex and Casey have now put in 6 each, alongside Blair’s 1.

The pot stands at 13 chips.

A raise increases the wager facing the next player. Action moves clockwise until everyone still involved has responded to the final wager. With Casey’s call, this opening round is complete and the dealer can reveal the first shared cards.

The Flop: Checking and Betting

Three cards land face up in the center: the ace of clubs, nine of diamonds and four of spades. This is the flop, and both remaining players can use these community cards.

Alex and Casey each have a pair of aces. Their private cards stay concealed from one another.

From this round onward, the first remaining player clockwise from the button acts first. That puts Casey ahead of Alex.

Casey checks, passing the action without adding chips. Alex bets 8, and Casey calls with 8 more. Together, those wagers bring the pot to 29.

A player can check when there is no additional wager to match. Once Alex bets, Casey faces three choices: fold, call or raise. Folding would award Alex the pot immediately. By calling, Casey keeps the hand going.

The Turn and River: Following the Chips

Next comes the turn, a fourth community card: the six of hearts.

Casey bets 12. Alex raises to 28, and Casey adds 16 to call.

The amounts deserve a closer look. Alex’s total wager for this round is 28; the increase over Casey’s bet is 16. Casey has already put in 12, leaving another 16 to match.

A full raise must increase the wager by at least the preceding bet or full raise increment. Against a bet of 12, the minimum raise is to 24. Alex’s raise to 28 meets that requirement.

Each player contributes 28 on the turn, adding 56 to the previous 29. The pot reaches 85.

No-limit allows players to wager up to their available stack. A player who has too few chips to call can commit the remainder, going all-in and retaining a claim to the portion of the pot those chips cover.

Here, both players have enough to continue. The river, the final community card, is the two of clubs. Casey checks, Alex bets 20 and Casey calls 20.

There are now 125 chips to settle at showdown.

Showdown: The Queen Decides

The board reads ace of clubs, nine of diamonds, four of spades, six of hearts and two of clubs. Each player makes the strongest five-card hand available, using either, both or neither hole card.

Alex’s best five are the ace of hearts, ace of clubs, queen of hearts, nine of diamonds and six of hearts. Casey’s are the ace of spades, ace of clubs, jack of clubs, nine of diamonds and six of hearts.

Both players have a pair of aces, so their best five-card hands are compared from the highest remaining card downward. Alex’s queen outranks Casey’s jack. This accompanying card is called a kicker. Equal five-card hands would share the pot.

Alex collects 125 chips after contributing 62, finishing with 263 for a net gain of 63. Casey has 138, Blair 199 and Drew 200.

The chips still total 800. The button moves clockwise, and the next hand begins.