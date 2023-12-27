SANTA MONICA—The annual Polar Bear Plunge at the Annenberg Community Beach House will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a plunge in the Pacific Ocean. According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica website, the event has become a tradition.

The Polar Bear Plunge welcomes all ages and abilities. Participants may choose to dip their toes in the ocean, take a quick plunge, or go for the 300-yard swim around the buoy. Unique swimwear is encouraged. After the ocean experience, attendees can head to the historic heated pool for a swim, warm up with a hot chocolate, or take a selfie with the Polar Bear Plunge’s very own mascot Pat the Polar Bear. The heated pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event registration includes admission to the Beach House pool, hot showers and hot chocolate on the pool deck. Regular pool rules apply. Youth under the age of eight and under four feet tall must be accompanied by an adult in the pool at all times.

To register online, click here.

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for senior adults 60+ and $4 for youth ages 1-17. In-person registration will be available but may be limited on the day of the event.

Event Schedule:

10 a.m. – Check in at guest services and head to the shoreline. Pool is open.

10:15 a.m. – Polar Bear Plunge begins with youth, followed by adults, followed by a 300-yard buoy swim.

2 p.m. – Event end

For more details, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com, call (310) 458-4904, or email beach.house@santamonica.gov. The Annenberg Community Beach House is wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant. Two beach wheelchairs will be available for the Polar Plunge. To reserve a wheelchair or inquire regarding disability-related accommodations call Guest services at (310) 458-4904 or email beach.house@santamonica.gov.