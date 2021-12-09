SANTA MONICA—The Polar Bear Swim is returning after a one-year hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The annual Polar Bear Swim is returning to the Annenberg Community Beach House on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release that the event allows participants to dive into the Pacific Ocean and a 300-yeard swim around a buoy and provides access to the Annenberg Community Beach House heated pool and its amenities.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. at the Guest Services office, followed by a brisk walk to the shoreline with the first plunge for youth at 9:15 a.m. All other ages will follow. Participants can choose to stick their toes in the ocean, take a quick dip, or take a swim around the buoy. Attendees are invited to take photos with event mascot Pat the Polar Bear.

Registration includes admission to the Annenberg Community Beach House heated pool and hot showers as well as hot chocolate on the pool deck. Regular pool rules apply while at this event. Youth under the age of eight and under four feet tall must be accompanied by an adult in the pool at all times.

Pre-registration is now open and available online at Polar Bear Swim 2022. In-person registration will be available, but may be limited on the day of the event.

A donation drive for small kitchen and bathroom items to support the city’s 100 HOMES Initiative will be part of the day. Attendees are invited to bring new and unused items like sponges, dish or hand soap, paper towels, and disinfectant wipes to help individuals transition from temporary shelters in Santa Monica to permanent homes. For more details on the 100 HOMES Initiative, contact humanservices@santamonica.gov.

For more details about the Polar Bear Swim and the Annenberg Community Beach House, call 310-458-4904, email beach.house@santamonica.gov or visit annenbergbeachhouse.com. The 2022 Polar Bear Swim is sponsored by Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, GRoW @ Annenberg.