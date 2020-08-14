BEVERLY HILLS— The Beverly Hills Police Department sent out a news release on August 14, asking for the public’s help in finding additional victims of a man charged earlier this year for six counts of rape and sexual assault.

Kamran Syed, 39, was arrested on June 20 by BHPD for a series of sexual assault reports. The Los Angeles County District Attorney office has filed six charges against him which detail several acts of sexual assault: three counts of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one assault to commit rape, one forcible oral copulation and one count of oral copulation of an unconscious person.

The release states that, “Syed targeted intoxicated female victims at bars and nightclubs throughout Los Angeles and Orange County and then drove them to Beverly Hills, where he would sexually assault them. These assaults occurred between 2017 and 2020.”

The defendant currently resides in custody with the set bail of $1,500,000. He is scheduled to be seen in court on August 31, 2020, in Department 31 at the Airport Courthouse. The BHPD believe that Syed had other victims that have yet to come forward and are asking for anyone with additional information to call the BHPD at (310) 285-2125.

For anonymous tips, people can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.