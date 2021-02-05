SHERMAN OAKS-On Friday, February 5, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a Sherman Oaks man has been arrested and booked for murder.

On Thursday, February 4, at approximately 5:28 a.m., officers responded to a “shots fired” call near the 12900 Block of Hesby Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had collided with a tree at the location. Officers then observed a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying on the street near the vehicle. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The suspect informed officers that the decedent had brandished a gun at him which caused him to shoot the decedent.

Valley Bureau Homicide detectives viewed surveillance video that showed the decedent driving his vehicle at a very slow speed. The suspect approached the vehicle and then a shooting occurred that was not captured on video. Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

The suspect, Ethan Grant, 39, from Sherman Oaks, was arrested and booked for murder. The decedent’s information is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.