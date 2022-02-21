BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, February 18, at least 100 vehicles and 150 spectators on foot, assembled at the Canon Drive/Lomitas Avenue intersection, to engage in reckless vehicle maneuvers and light fireworks. The Beverly Hills Police Department was notified of the large-scale sideshow at 11:59 p.m.

It was reported that the vehicles and massive crowd were blocking all six points of the intersection. Drivers of the vehicles demonstrated reckless driving moves while spectators lit fireworks.

Officers formulated a safe, tactical plan and convoyed into the center of the demonstration, which caused the entire crowd to disperse. Officers were able to halt several vehicles and arrest multiple individuals as a result of the incident.

No further information about the incident has been released to the public.