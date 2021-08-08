BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, August 3, Beverly Hills Police Department officers were involved in a police chase with a reckless driver that ended in a car crash. The suspect was arrested later that day and remains in jail.

Police officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Jose Luis Anzures, because his vehicle’s registration expired. Anzures refused to stop, which lead to the police chase. The officer eventually stopped pursuing the vehicle. Shortly afterward the officer saw the suspect stopped at a red light at New Road and I-35 service road.

The officer attempted to pull over Anzures again, but he still refused and rammed into the car in front of him. After the suspect hit the car in front of him, he lead the police on another chase northbound on I-35.

As Anzures tried to elude the police, he crashed into concrete barricades at 4th Street in Waco. He was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries before he was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Anzures was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a prior conviction, reckless driving, and a previous warrant of unlawful possession of a firearm. Jail records also listed an alleged parole violation.