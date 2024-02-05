PACIFIC PALISADES—On Friday, February 2, at approximately 7:50 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Los Angeles Community Station officers received a call for a possible burglary in process.



A police chase ensued between police and a confirmed armed burglar The driver made a run through Pacific Palisades and South Bay in West Los Angeles, Redondo Beach, and Inglewood.



YouTube video footage depicted the suspect driving in a dark-colored sedan and weaving in and out of traffic on the 10 and 405 before getting off on service streets.



The chase eventually ended in the Torrance area around Artesia and Kornblum when the suspect made it through an electric gate and ran into an apartment in the apartment complex.



Reports indicate the suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, gave himself up within an hour of barricading himself in the apartment.

It is not clear who resided in the apartment the suspect barricaded himself in.



Those with more information on the incident are encouraged to call LAPD West Los Angeles Police Station at 310-444-0702 (Voice) or 310-575-8719 TDD/TTY



