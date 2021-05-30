MELROSE—A vehicle pursuit transpired on Friday, May 28 in an attempt to arrest a suspect who would not stop for them. The chase ended in the suspect being t-boned at an intersection.

The suspect was believed to be a drunk driver in a DUI case when the pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. The woman was driving a blue Mitsubishi. She drove through busy streets over Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and other major areas. She weaved in and out of cars as police tried multiple ways to get her to stop. They used spike strips and a PIT maneuver, but she was able to keep going.

After about half an hour after the chase had started, the woman ran through a red light at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where two other cars struck her, causing her to spin out. The car came to a stop in front of a Mobil gas station on the sidewalk. The woman got out of the car and sat down on the sidewalk with her hands placed behind her back. The police described her as a woman, wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Videos from bystanders were posted online. After a brief struggle, the police were able to handcuff her and take her into custody without further incident. Ambulances were called to the location to assess the injuries of the other two cars that were hit.

Further information about the suspect has yet to be released to the public.