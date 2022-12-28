NORTH HOLLYWOOD—Police are investigating a potential robbery that transpired on Monday, December 26, at a store located in a strip mall in North Hollywood.

Police received the report just after 5:00 p.m. that a person was shot and another assaluted at a liquor store on Vanowen Street and Whitsett Avenue.

One of the victims suffered two gunshot wounds and the other received a broken nose from the incident.

The suspects have been described as three men.

If you have any information that might be related to this case please contact the North Hollywood station at 818-754-8300